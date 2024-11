ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live: India Pacer Becomes Most Expensive Pick On Day 2 As RCB Acquire His Services For ₹10.75 Crores

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): Marco Jansen got all eyes on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction as he became the most expensive pick. Punjab Kings bought him for ₹7 Crores on Monday. India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at a price of ₹5.75 Crores.

All-rounder Nitish Rana was added to their squad by Rajasthan Royals as the franchise paid ₹4.20 Crores for his services. Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹2.60 Crores. Sam Curran was bought by Chennai Super Kings while Delhi Capitals bought Faf du Plessis for ₹2 Crores.

Here is the list of sold and unsold players on IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2