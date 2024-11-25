IPL 2025 auction: How All 10 Franchise's Squads Look After Day 1 Auction

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction got underway at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24, 2024. A total of 72 players from 12 sets were sold on Day 1 with some Indian stars including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer stoling the show being the most expensive buys in the auction.
As expected, Rishabh Pant made the franchises break the banks to acquire his services and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gave him a whopping INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Last year's IPL trophy-winning captain Shreyas Iyer became the second most expensive player after being sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a jaw-dropping 26.75 crore while former teammate Venkatesh Iyer was sold for 23.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise went hard to buy him, as the franchise aim to retain winning combination as much as possible.
Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore), and Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 Crore) were the most expensive buys being sold to Punjab Kings. Here’s how the squads of all ten players look after Day 1 of the mega auction:
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Rahul Tripathi (INR 3.40 crore), Devon Conway (INR 6.25 crore), Vijay Shankar (1.20 crore), Rachin Ravindra (INR 4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 9.75 crore), Noor Ahmad (INR 10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.80 crore).
Purse Remaining: 15.60 crore
Slots Remaining: 9 (Overseas – 4)
- Mumbai Indians (MI)
Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)
Players Bought: Trent Boult (INR 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (5.25 crore), Robin Minz (65 lakh)
Purse Remaining: 26.10 crore
Slots Remaining:16 (Overseas – 7)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)
Players Bought: Jitesh Sharma (INR 11 crore), Philip Salt (11.50 crore), Liam Livingstone (INR 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam Dar (6 crore), Suyash Sharma (2.60 crore), Josh Hazlewood (12.50 crore)
Purse Remaining: 30.65 crore
Slots Remaining: 16 (Overseas – 5)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Retained Players: Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 12 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Harshit Rana (INR 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (INR 3 crore), Quinton de Kock (INR 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 2 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 crore), Vaibhav Arora (1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 30 lakh), Anrich Nortje (INR 6.50 crore).
Purse Remaining: 10.05 crore
Slots Remaining: 13 (Overseas – 3)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)
Players Bought: Abhinav Manohar (INR 3.20 crore), Atharva Taide (INR 30 lakh), Ishan Kishan (11.25 crore), Harshal Patel (INR 8 crore), Rahul Chahar (3.20 crore), Simranjeet Singh (INR 1.50 crore), Mohammed Shami (INR 10 crore), Adam Zampa (INR 2.40 crore).
Purse Remaining: 5.15 crore
Slots Remaining: 12 (Overseas – 4)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Retained Players: Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Akash Madhwal (INR 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (INR 30 lakh), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (INR 4.40 crore), Jofra Archer (INR 12.50 crore).
Purse Remaining: INR 17.35 crore
Slots Remaining: 14 (Overseas – 4)
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: David Miller (INR 7.50 crore), Aiden Markram (INR 2 crore), Aryan Juyal (INR 30 lakh), Rishabh Pant (INR 27 lakh), Abdul Samad (INR 4.20 crore), Mitchell Marsh (INR 3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore)
Purse Remaining: 14.85 crore
Slots Remaining: 13 (Overseas – 4)
- Delhi Capitals (DC)
Retained Players: Axar Patel (INR 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Karun Nair (INR 50 lakh), Harry Brook (INR 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 9 crore), KL Rahul (INR 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (INR 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (INR 3.80 crore), Mitchell Starc (INR 11.75 crore), Mohit Sharma (INR 2.20 crore), T Natarajan (INR 10.75 crore)
Purse Remaining: 13.80 crore
Slots Remaining: 12 (Overseas – 4)
- Gujarat Titans (GT)
Retained Players: Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Kumar Kushagra (INR 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (INR 30 lakh), Jos Buttler (INR 15.75 crore), Nishant Sandhu (INR 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (INR 1.70 crore), Manav Suthar (INR 30 lakh), Kagiso Rabada (INR 10.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (INR 9.50 crore), Mohammed Siraj (INR 12.25 crore)
Purse Remaining: 17.50 crore
Slots Remaining: 11 (Overseas – 5)
- Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Retained Players: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)
Players Bought: Nehal Wadhera (INR 4.20 crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore), Vishnu Vinod (INR 95 lakh), Harpreet Bar (INR 1.50 lakh), Glenn Maxwell (INR 4.20 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 11 crore), Yash Thakur (INR 1.60 crore), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1.80 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 crore).
Purse Remaining: INR 22.50 crore
Slots Remaining: 13 (Overseas – 6)