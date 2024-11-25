ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 auction: How All 10 Franchise's Squads Look After Day 1 Auction

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction got underway at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24, 2024. A total of 72 players from 12 sets were sold on Day 1 with some Indian stars including Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer stoling the show being the most expensive buys in the auction.

As expected, Rishabh Pant made the franchises break the banks to acquire his services and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gave him a whopping INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Last year's IPL trophy-winning captain Shreyas Iyer became the second most expensive player after being sold to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a jaw-dropping 26.75 crore while former teammate Venkatesh Iyer was sold for 23.75 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise went hard to buy him, as the franchise aim to retain winning combination as much as possible.

Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore), and Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 Crore) were the most expensive buys being sold to Punjab Kings. Here’s how the squads of all ten players look after Day 1 of the mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)

Players Bought: Rahul Tripathi (INR 3.40 crore), Devon Conway (INR 6.25 crore), Vijay Shankar (1.20 crore), Rachin Ravindra (INR 4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 9.75 crore), Noor Ahmad (INR 10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.80 crore).

Purse Remaining: 15.60 crore

Slots Remaining: 9 (Overseas – 4)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

Players Bought: Trent Boult (INR 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (5.25 crore), Robin Minz (65 lakh)

Purse Remaining: 26.10 crore

Slots Remaining:16 (Overseas – 7)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Players Bought: Jitesh Sharma (INR 11 crore), Philip Salt (11.50 crore), Liam Livingstone (INR 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam Dar (6 crore), Suyash Sharma (2.60 crore), Josh Hazlewood (12.50 crore)

Purse Remaining: 30.65 crore

Slots Remaining: 16 (Overseas – 5)