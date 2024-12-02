IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Hyderabad: After being bought for ₹1.5 Crores by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the mega auction, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the side in the upcoming season according to a report by Times of India. His leadership experience is highly regarded and thus KKR are considering him for the leadership role over all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR bought Ajinkya Rahane at a price of ₹1.5 Crores in the mega auction recently held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The move can come as a surprise for many since the franchise acquired the services of the all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a value of a staggering 23.75 Crores. If the 36-year-old gets appointed as the leader of the pack, it will be a turn of fortunes for him as he was recently removed as Mumbai captain in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In his place, Shreyas Iyer was appointed as the leader of the team.

Although Rahane is not part of the Indian team anymore, he has experience leading the national side and Rajasthan Royals as well. In the IPL, the right-handed batter has accumulated 4642 IPL runs from 185 matches with an average of 30.14. 2023 was a dream season for him as he managed to score 326 runs with an impressive strike rate of 172.49.