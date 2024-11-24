IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live: After Being Left Out Of Central Contracts, Ishan Kishan Gets Picked By SRH For More Than 10 Crores

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): In addition to the players they already possess, Sunrisers Hyderabad added one more player to their team in the form of the India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) released Ishan Kishan and also they chose not to use the Right To Match (RTM) card.

Ishan Kishan goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid ₹11.25 Crores to acquire the services of the wicketkeeper-batter. SRH already have two openers in the form of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Now, the addition of Ishan Kishan will give SRH an option of another opener or top-order batter.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians were engaged in a bidding war for the left-handed batter. Afterwards, Delhi Capitals also got involved in the race. Delhi came in a bid of ₹9.75 Crores while PBKS put in a bid of ₹10 Crores. At last, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid ₹11.25 Crores to get his services.

Kishan left out of BCCI central contracts

Ishan Kishan was left out of central contracts and he had taken a break from cricket due to mental fatigue. He was travelling with the team but didn’t get any chance to feature in the playing XI. Also, according to some media reports, Ishan Kishan was instructed to play domestic cricket by the BCCI but he didn’t do so.

Kishan in IPL

Kishan has played 105 matches scoring 2644 runs in the tournament and the tally included 16 half-centuries. He has smashed 255 boundaries and 19 sixes in his career.