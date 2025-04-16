ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav Joins LSG Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Mayank Yadav has joined the squad but will undergo a fitness Test for the participation

IPL 2025 LSG
File Photo: Shardul Thakur (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lucknow: After going through an extended rehabilitation at the Board for Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE). Lucknow Giants’ pacer Mayank Yadav joined the franchise on Tuesday night.

Mayank last featured in a competitive match in October 2024 when he was a part of the Indian team in the T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. He has been away from the action since then due to a back injury. Also, his comeback was further delayed as he sustained a toe injury during his time at the COE.

Mayank has received the green signal from the BCCI medical team and joined LSG on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer was supposed to take part in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Mayank was received by LSG for a value of 11 Crore rupees. LSG are operating with the 22-year-old with caution. Mentor Zaheer Khan has confirmed that work has been done on the fitness of the pacer with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Head coach Justin Langer has expressed his satisfaction over the pacers’ fitness.

LSG have been struggling with the injuries in the pace department. Akash Deep and Avesh Khan joined the team late. Mohsin Khan was ruled out of the tournament due to a left calf injury, and LSG chose Shardul Thakur as a replacement.

Thakur is now spearheading the pace department of the franchise this season, and Mayank’s presence will boost the pace unit. The team is in fifth position in the points table with four wins from seven games.

Lucknow: After going through an extended rehabilitation at the Board for Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE). Lucknow Giants’ pacer Mayank Yadav joined the franchise on Tuesday night.

Mayank last featured in a competitive match in October 2024 when he was a part of the Indian team in the T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. He has been away from the action since then due to a back injury. Also, his comeback was further delayed as he sustained a toe injury during his time at the COE.

Mayank has received the green signal from the BCCI medical team and joined LSG on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer was supposed to take part in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Mayank was received by LSG for a value of 11 Crore rupees. LSG are operating with the 22-year-old with caution. Mentor Zaheer Khan has confirmed that work has been done on the fitness of the pacer with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Head coach Justin Langer has expressed his satisfaction over the pacers’ fitness.

LSG have been struggling with the injuries in the pace department. Akash Deep and Avesh Khan joined the team late. Mohsin Khan was ruled out of the tournament due to a left calf injury, and LSG chose Shardul Thakur as a replacement.

Thakur is now spearheading the pace department of the franchise this season, and Mayank’s presence will boost the pace unit. The team is in fifth position in the points table with four wins from seven games.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSRAJASTHAN ROYALSMAYANK YADAV JOINS LSGIPL 2025IPL 2025 MAYANK YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.