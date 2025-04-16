IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav Joins LSG Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow: After going through an extended rehabilitation at the Board for Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (COE). Lucknow Giants’ pacer Mayank Yadav joined the franchise on Tuesday night.

Mayank last featured in a competitive match in October 2024 when he was a part of the Indian team in the T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. He has been away from the action since then due to a back injury. Also, his comeback was further delayed as he sustained a toe injury during his time at the COE.

Mayank has received the green signal from the BCCI medical team and joined LSG on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer was supposed to take part in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Mayank was received by LSG for a value of 11 Crore rupees. LSG are operating with the 22-year-old with caution. Mentor Zaheer Khan has confirmed that work has been done on the fitness of the pacer with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Head coach Justin Langer has expressed his satisfaction over the pacers’ fitness.

LSG have been struggling with the injuries in the pace department. Akash Deep and Avesh Khan joined the team late. Mohsin Khan was ruled out of the tournament due to a left calf injury, and LSG chose Shardul Thakur as a replacement.

Thakur is now spearheading the pace department of the franchise this season, and Mayank’s presence will boost the pace unit. The team is in fifth position in the points table with four wins from seven games.