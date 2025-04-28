RR vs GT : Titans Aim To Reclaim Top Spot, Royals Look To Avoid Elimination

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural edition IPL champions, need not look too far back as the example of Mumbai Indians, who have registered five wins in last six games after struggling to finish games twice they should have won. It's not that Rajasthan are not showcasing any kind of fight, they do all the hard work to stay in the game for 36-37 overs of the match, but suddenly something happens and they lose the match from a winning situation. They failed to close out two games when they needed 9 runs off last over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and 18 off the last two against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

All RR will have to keep the belief to win their remaining games on the bounce and try to win big to have a great net run rate. However, it's a stiff demand from the side who is missing their regular skipper Sanju Samson, especially when you are going to square off against in-form sides like Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who are placed second and third in the points table respectively.

Them despite being the team with highest strike rate in powerplay (10.38), struggled to post targets that will guide them to win. Riyan Parag needs to put value on his wicket while Dhruv Jurel will have to improve his strike rate in middle overs. Shimron Hetmyer, who was retained for 11 crores, hasn't lived up to the expectations and the match winning knock is much awaited from his bat.

In the bowling front, Jofra Archer is bowling thunderbolts, Wanindu Hasaranga providing breakthroughs in middle overs while Sandeep Sharma doing exceptional work at the death. Tushar Deshpande has been their weakest link and they should have replaced him with Aakash Madhwal by now, but they have stuck to him.

The Shubman Gill-led GT has looked like a complete team with just Rashid Khan still finding his mojo. Prasidh Krishna is currently in the form of his life : 16 wickets at 14.12 and economy rate of 7.29. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore isn't far behind, with 12 wickets at 16.33 and an economy of 8.22. Mohammed Siraj provided early breakthroughs while Ishant Sharma bowled crucial spells on demand.

Their batting has equally fired with top-three doing bulk of the scoring. Sai Sudharsan was the Orange Cap holder till RCB's Virat Kohli surpassed him during the game against DC on Sunday. Shubman Gill is taking the responsibility to give a blistering start while Jos Buttler shows no mercy on opposition bowlers. Sudharsan (417), Gill (305) and Butler (356) have scored combined 1000 runs, second most by top three of this season after LSG's Mitchell Marsh (378), Nicholas Pooran (404) and Aiden Markram (335).

Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan have also given them some final flourishes towards the end of the innings and finished games for their side. Washington Sunder has performed whenever he got an opportunity as well.

RR vs GT Head-To-Head:

Gujarat Titans have a 6-1 win-loss record against Rajasthan Royals, winning both their encounters in Jaipur.

Pitch Report:

Day temperatures have crossed 40 degrees celsius; while the evenings will be a tad cooler, there's no escaping the oppressive heat that will take a toll on the players' fitness. The average first innings score here is 184.

Rajasthan Royals strongest Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

Gujarat Titans strongest Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna,

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma