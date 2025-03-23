IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Shardul Thakur As Replacement For Injured Mohsin Khan

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 commenced on Saturday and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started their campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. All the teams are geared up for the tournament but Lucknow Super Giants coped a blow before their season opener against Delhi Capitals. Their left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan was ruled out of the competition due to an ACL injury.

However, the team has named Shardul Thakur as Mohsin’s replacement for the upcoming season. An official release from the IPL governing council confirmed the development.

“The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury,” a statement read.

“Thakur, an experienced all-rounder, has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of INR 2 crore. A proven performer across all three formats for India, he brings valuable IPL experience, having played 95 matches for five franchises. LSG will begin their TATA IPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam.”

LSG will be up against DC in their first match of the competition at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 24.

LSG bought an expensive pick of Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auctions as they paid ₹27 Crore to acquire his services. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the side in the season and will be eyeing to lead them to the title.