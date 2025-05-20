LSG vs SRH: Lucknow Gets Knocked Out From Race To Playoffs As Hyderabad Beat Them By Six Wickets

Lucknow: The race to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been cut short to only two teams now, with the only vacant spot at stake. Lucknow Super Giants lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at the Ekana Stadium by six wickets and were eliminated from the race to the playoffs. Thus, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will now battle it out to get a place in the playoffs of the competition.

Coming into the match, SRH were already eliminated, but they spoiled the party for LSG by orchestrating the first 200-plus chase in IPL at Ekana. SRH lost the wicket of Atharva Taide early in the innings, but Abhishek Sharma (59) and Ishan Kishan (35) added 82 runs for the second wicket. The batters coming in afterwards continued the momentum as Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs from 28 balls while Ishan Kishan chipped in with a knock of 35 runs. Kamindu Mendis scored 32 runs from 21 deliveries to help the team chase 206 at the loss of four wickets.

Digvesh Rathi picked a couple of wickets while Shardul Thakur and Will O’Rourke picked one wicket each for LSG.

Batting first, LSG openers Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) stitched a 115-run partnership for the first wicket. Nicholas Pooran played a knock of 45 runs while batting at number four. However, SRH bowlers restricted the batting side to 205/7 despite the contribution of the three batters. Eshan Malinga picked two scalps while Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy also chipped in with one wicket each.

Most 200+ IPL chases under a captain

5 – Rohit Sharma (14 matches)

4 – MS Dhoni (11 matches)

3* – Pat Cummins (8 matches)

3 – KL Rahul (8 matches)

Highest target chased in Lucknow in T20s