LSG vs RCB : Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Also Scripts Unique Record For Bengaluru

Lucknow: Virat Kohli added another achievement to his illustrious career while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 league fixture. Kohli provided a flying start to the franchise while chasing a target of 228 at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The star India batter timed his strokes right from the start and played with an aggressive tempo to keep the team in hunt.

Kohli surpasses Warner

Coming into the match, Kohli had scored 62 fifties in the history of the IPL, same as David Warner who has been one of the explosive openers in the tournament. The right-handed batter racked up a half-century against LSG making it most of the field restrictions in the powerplay. Also, he has 71 50+ scores now as compared to Warner’s 66. Kohli has been one of the consistent run-scorers in the IPL and 2016 was his dream season where he ended up scoring 973 runs in the season.

First batter to score 9000 runs

Coming into the match, the former India captain had accrued 8976 runs for the team from 270 matches. 8552 of those came in the IPL while 424 runs came in the Champions League, which is now a defunct tournament. As soon as he scored 24 runs, Kohli became the first batter to amass 9000 runs for a single IPL franchise.

Kohli reached the milestone in the fifth over of the innings with a boundary. Avesh Khan bowled a short ball outside off and Kohli pulled it wide of mid-on. The ball raced to the boundary and the RCB batter achieved the unique feat.

Must-win match for RCB to finish in top two

It is an important clash for RCB as they needed a victory to finish in the top two positions in the points table. A berth in the top two places will give them two chances to reach the grand finale of the competition and thus, the team aim to take down the challenging target of 228.