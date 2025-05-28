LSG vs RCB: Rishabh Pant Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on Tuesday night conceding a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set up the Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings on Thursday. LSG amassed 227/3 courtesy an unbeaten century from Rishabh Pant. However, RCB chased down the target with nine balls to spare as Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli scored fifties.

It was a run fest at the Ekana Stadium as Mitchell Marsh scored 67 runs from 37 deliveries while Rishabh Pant played a knock of unbeaten 118 runs. The duo helped the team post a huge total but RCB came with a befitting reply by chasing the target.

However, LSG;s victory was marred as the team maintained a slow over-rate during the match. It was the team's third offence of the season under the IPL’s code of conduct.

“As this was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct for minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lakh," IPL said in a media release on Wednesday morning.

“The rest of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

All the four teams of the playoffs of the IPL 2025 are finalised and RCB will be up against PBKS in Qualifier 1 while Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator 1. Both the matches are to be held in Mullanpur.