IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS Match Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report And Streaming Details

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in the match no.13 of the Indian Premier League. While LSG will aim to register their second victory of the competition while PBKS will be keen to continue their winning momentum after emerging triumphant in their first fixture of the season.
Shardul Thakur has been the outstanding performer for the Lucknow Super Giants so far in the season, taking six wickets in two matches. He has been their most effective bowler and the team will once again bank on him to produce a brilliant performance. In the batting department, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been heroes with the bat.
Shreyas Iyer played a sensational knock of 97 runs from 42 deliveries. Shashank Singh provided a late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs from just 16 balls. Arshdeep Singh picked a couple of wickets for the team.
Head to head
Lucknow Super Giants hold an edge in the head-to-head record, winning three matches against Punjab Kings. They have lost only one match in the contest.
Pitch Report
The average score at this venue in T20s is 173, and the surface might not produce another run fest. The fixture will be played on a red-soil pitch and there might be a lot of grass covering on the surface.
IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings live streaming details
Where is the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match being played?
The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, which is known for being a batting-friendly venue.
Which TV channel will broadcast LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of the game.
Where to watch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 live streaming for free?
The live streaming of LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Users with a Jio SIM can enjoy live streaming without any additional subscription costs.