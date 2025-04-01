ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS Match Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report And Streaming Details

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in the match no.13 of the Indian Premier League. While LSG will aim to register their second victory of the competition while PBKS will be keen to continue their winning momentum after emerging triumphant in their first fixture of the season.

Shardul Thakur has been the outstanding performer for the Lucknow Super Giants so far in the season, taking six wickets in two matches. He has been their most effective bowler and the team will once again bank on him to produce a brilliant performance. In the batting department, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been heroes with the bat.

Shreyas Iyer played a sensational knock of 97 runs from 42 deliveries. Shashank Singh provided a late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 44 runs from just 16 balls. Arshdeep Singh picked a couple of wickets for the team.

Head to head

Lucknow Super Giants hold an edge in the head-to-head record, winning three matches against Punjab Kings. They have lost only one match in the contest.

Pitch Report