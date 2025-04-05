LSG vs MI: Rishabh Pant Fined ₹12 Lakh For Slow Over-rate; Digvesh Rathi Gets Second Demerit Point

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The team won the fixture against MI by 12 runs, but the captain faced a fine, and also spinner Digvesh Rathi faced his second demerit point of the tournament.

Pant was fined as it was the team’s first offence this season. Digvesh was also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday,” an official statement from IPL governing council read.

“This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to one Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

In the match against MI, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored half-centuries to help the team post a total of 203/8. Shardul Thakur, Aakash Deep, Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi picked one wicket each.