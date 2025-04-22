ETV Bharat / sports

LSG vs DC: Rahul-Axar Duo Guide Delhi Capitals To Eight-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals registered their sixth win in the IPL 2025, beating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

IPL 2025 LSG vs DC Match Report
File Photo: KL Rahul, Axar Patel (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 11:06 PM IST

Updated : April 22, 2025 at 11:44 PM IST

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals dominated the show against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, beating the opposition by eight wickets. Mukesh Kumar shone with the ball for LSG, helping them secure a win and retain the team’s position in the top two of the points table.

Chasing a target of 160 turned out to be an easy task for DC as their openers Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair provided the team with a good start, racking up 36/1 from 3.4 overs. Nair was dismissed by Aiden Markram on 15, but Porel (51), along with KL Rahul, added 69 runs for the second wicket after his dismissal. Porel was dismissed after scoring fifty, but Axar Patel continued to steer the innings with Rahul and helped the team cross the finish line. Aiden Markram was the sole wicket-taker for LSG.

Earlier in the match, DC won the toss and put LSG to bat. The opening duo of Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45) gave a flying start. They stitched 87 runs from 10 overs for the opening wicket. However, the team suffered a batting collapse after the opening partnership was broken by Dushmantha Chameera. Ayush Badoni played an innings of 36 runs from 21 deliveries. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, and his brilliant bowling at the back end restricted LSG to 159/6.

Records made in the match

Most times top scores by an Indian keeper in IPL

  • 27* - KL Rahul
  • 26 - Rishabh Pant
  • 26 - Robin Uthappa
  • 24 - Dinesh Karthik
  • 23 - MS Dhoni
  • 22 - Sanju Samson

Fewest balls to reach 5000 runs in IPL

  • 3,288 - AB de Villiers
  • 3,554 - David Warner
  • 3,620 - Suresh Raina
  • 3,688* - KL Rahul
  • 3,691 - MS Dhoni
  • 3,817 - Rohit Sharma
  • 3,827 - Virat Kohli
  • 3,962 - Shikhar Dhawan

