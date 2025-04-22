LSG vs DC: KL Rahul Etches His Name In Record Books; Becomes Fastest Batter To…

Lucknow: KL Rahul scripted his name in the record books during the fixture between LSG and DC on Tuesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Apart from playing a match-winning knock of unbeaten 57 runs from 42 deliveries, Rahul achieved a unique record in the fixture. He became the fastest batter to complete 5000 IPL runs. Rahul achieved the feat in 130 innings, bettering the previous record of David Warner to reach the milestone in 135 innings.

Virat Kohli (157), AB de Villiers (161) and Shikhar Dhawan (168) comprise the list of the five fastest batters to complete 5000 IPL runs. He reached the milestone with a single off Prince Yadav as he pushed a low full toss just outside off. KL Rahul’s fifty played a key role in DC winning the match against LSG.

DC were chasing a target of 160 runs, and their top order, except for Karun Nair, played solid knocks to contribute to the team’s victory. Abhishek Porel amassed 51 runs from 36 deliveries, including five boundaries. Axar Patel accrued an unbeaten 34 runs from 20 deliveries. Thanks to a half-century from the two batters, DC won the contest by eight wickets.

LSG batted first and ended up posting 159/6 despite a brilliant start from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, courtesy of Mukesh Kumar’s brilliant spell. The right-arm pacer picked four wickets while conceding 33 runs in the match, while Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera picked one wicket each.