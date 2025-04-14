LSG vs CSK: No Marsh, No Pooran, All Eyes Set On These Star Batter

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants are set to lock horns against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK are at the bottom of the points table with only one win from six matches, while LSG are at the fourth position in the points table with eight points from six fixtures in total.
CSK’s batting unit has been an issue of concern for them, while Noor Ahmad is handling the spin department with his performance but has lacked support from the other end. The team will have to sort out their struggles in the batting unit.
For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been their consistent performance. Also, Aiden Markram has been providing crucial contributions with the bat. Shardul Thakur has been providing wickets for the team in the tournament.
No Marsh or Pooran, but all eyes are set on this LSG player
Although Marsh and Pooran have been delivering for the team, the stats indicate that one more player can play a crucial knock today. Rishabh Pant, who is going through a lean patch currently, boasts a stellar record against the Chennai Super Kings. In 11 innings so far, he has mustered 375 runs with an average of 46.9 and a strike rate of 156.9.
On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh has scored only 61 runs from five innings against Chennai Super Kings, with an average of 12.2 and a strike rate of 110.9.
Head to head records
Both the teams have played a total of five matches in the tournament, with LSG winning three contests while CSK emerged triumphant in one fixture. One match ended in no result.
Matches Played: 5
LSG Won: 3
CSK: 1
No Result: 1