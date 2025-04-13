‘Easy To Sit In A Studio And Comment’: Shardul Thakur Takes Brutal Dig At Commentators

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Shardul Thakur did not hold his words and went all guns blazing against the commentators for their constant criticism of bowlers in the IPL. After the fixture against Gujarat Titans, where he picked two wickets and helped the franchise secure a crucial win. Thakur stated in the post-match conference that it is easy to just sit in a studio and comment on someone’s bowling.

“It's easy to sit in a studio and comment on someone's bowling, but they don't see the real picture out there on the ground. I'm sure they should look at their own stats before criticising anyone,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Thakur is currently in the second position in the race for the purple cap, with 11 wickets in six matches. Still, the 33-year-old believes bowlers aren’t getting their due respect from the people sitting in their commentary box.

"I've always believed that, as a bowling unit, we've bowled well throughout the season. A lot of times in commentary, there's criticism — they try to be hard on the bowlers. But you have to understand that cricket is moving in a certain direction where 200+ scores are becoming more common.”

LSG have played six matches so far in the tournament with four wins and has lost a couple of clashes so far. The team is in the third position with a net run rate of +0.162. They will play their next fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Monday.