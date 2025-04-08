ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Head To Head Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in the match no. 21 of the IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG
File Photo: KKR vs LSG (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have won two matches out of the four they played while losing a couple of matches.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for KKR with 128 runs from four matches with an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12. Ajinkya Rahane has also chipped in with 123 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibha Arora have picked up six wickets each.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been the top performers with the bat. The duo has scored 201 and 184 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur has picked seven wickets for the team.

Both teams will be aiming to add two points to their tally, and ahead of the fixtur,e we take a look at the head-to-head record and other important stats regarding the match.

KKR v LSG head-to-head record in IPL

Matches played: 5

KKR won: 2

LSG won: 3

The matchup is slightly in favour of the LSG, but KKR won the last fixture between these two in May 2024 by 98 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders' at Eden Gardens

Matches played: 90

Won: 53

Lost: 37

KKR seems to have been exploiting the home advantage fully and so they will go with the home advantage once again in the match. The highest score at the venue is 262/2 by Punjab Kings in 2024 while the lowest score is 49/10 recorded by RCB in 2017.

Most runs in KKR vs LSG matches

BattersInns.RunsAvg.Strike Rate
Quinton de Kock (LSG)422876170.14
KL Rahul (LSG)413244133.33
Sunil Narine (KKR)513132.75198.48

Most wickets in KKR vs LSG matches

BowlersInns.Wkts.Econ.Avg.
Mohsin Khan (LSG)56716.33
Sunil Narine (KKR)555.722.8
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)557.7527.4

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have won two matches out of the four they played while losing a couple of matches.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for KKR with 128 runs from four matches with an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12. Ajinkya Rahane has also chipped in with 123 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibha Arora have picked up six wickets each.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been the top performers with the bat. The duo has scored 201 and 184 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur has picked seven wickets for the team.

Both teams will be aiming to add two points to their tally, and ahead of the fixtur,e we take a look at the head-to-head record and other important stats regarding the match.

KKR v LSG head-to-head record in IPL

Matches played: 5

KKR won: 2

LSG won: 3

The matchup is slightly in favour of the LSG, but KKR won the last fixture between these two in May 2024 by 98 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders' at Eden Gardens

Matches played: 90

Won: 53

Lost: 37

KKR seems to have been exploiting the home advantage fully and so they will go with the home advantage once again in the match. The highest score at the venue is 262/2 by Punjab Kings in 2024 while the lowest score is 49/10 recorded by RCB in 2017.

Most runs in KKR vs LSG matches

BattersInns.RunsAvg.Strike Rate
Quinton de Kock (LSG)422876170.14
KL Rahul (LSG)413244133.33
Sunil Narine (KKR)513132.75198.48

Most wickets in KKR vs LSG matches

BowlersInns.Wkts.Econ.Avg.
Mohsin Khan (LSG)56716.33
Sunil Narine (KKR)555.722.8
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)557.7527.4

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KKR VS LSGKKR VS LSG SCORECARDKKR VS LSG PREDICTIONKKR VS LSG 2025IPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.