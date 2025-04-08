ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Head To Head Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have won two matches out of the four they played while losing a couple of matches.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for KKR with 128 runs from four matches with an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12. Ajinkya Rahane has also chipped in with 123 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibha Arora have picked up six wickets each.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been the top performers with the bat. The duo has scored 201 and 184 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur has picked seven wickets for the team.

Both teams will be aiming to add two points to their tally, and ahead of the fixtur,e we take a look at the head-to-head record and other important stats regarding the match.

KKR v LSG head-to-head record in IPL

Matches played: 5