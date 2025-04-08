IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Head To Head Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have won two matches out of the four they played while losing a couple of matches.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been the highest run-getter for KKR with 128 runs from four matches with an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 147.12. Ajinkya Rahane has also chipped in with 123 runs. Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibha Arora have picked up six wickets each.
The Caribbean f̶l̶a̶i̶r̶ fire 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025
In this battle of big hitters, who do you think will smash the most sixes today? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvLSG TUE, 2:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/1prfbYQ2Ae
For LSG, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been the top performers with the bat. The duo has scored 201 and 184 runs respectively. Shardul Thakur has picked seven wickets for the team.
Both teams will be aiming to add two points to their tally, and ahead of the fixtur,e we take a look at the head-to-head record and other important stats regarding the match.
It’s a fierce North vs South rivalry! 🇳🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025
Two GEN BOLD superstars go head-to-head. 💥
Who will dominate today?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvCSK | TUE, 8 APR | 6.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/50B2hOJ81f
KKR v LSG head-to-head record in IPL
Matches played: 5
KKR won: 2
LSG won: 3
The matchup is slightly in favour of the LSG, but KKR won the last fixture between these two in May 2024 by 98 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders' at Eden Gardens
Matches played: 90
Won: 53
Lost: 37
KKR seems to have been exploiting the home advantage fully and so they will go with the home advantage once again in the match. The highest score at the venue is 262/2 by Punjab Kings in 2024 while the lowest score is 49/10 recorded by RCB in 2017.
Most runs in KKR vs LSG matches
|Batters
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|4
|228
|76
|170.14
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|4
|132
|44
|133.33
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|5
|131
|32.75
|198.48
Most wickets in KKR vs LSG matches
|Bowlers
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|Mohsin Khan (LSG)
|5
|6
|7
|16.33
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|5
|5
|5.7
|22.8
|Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)
|5
|5
|7.75
|27.4