DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Ink 14-Run Victory; Sunil Narine Scripts His Name In Record Books

Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders registered their fourth triumph of the IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, beating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy shone with the ball, helping the team secure a triumph.

Chasing a target of 205, DC lost three wickets early in the innings while Faf du Plessis (62) kept fighting from one end. DC were reduced to 60/3, but Axar Patel (43) joined him in the middle to add 76 runs for the fourth wicket. However, the team suffered a collapse after that, losing six wickets in 90 runs. Vipraj Nigham fought a lone battle with his knock of 38 runs, but he lacked support from the other end. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Chakravarthy picked two wickets, restricting DC to 190/9, handing them a 14-run defeat.

Earlier in the match, DC won the toss and asked KKR to bat first. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine added 48 runs for the opening wicket from 3 overs, and the momentum set by them was continued by the batters coming in to bat after the fall of the first wicket. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the highest run-getter in the innings with 44 runs from 32 deliveries, while Rinku Singh was the second highest run-getter with 36 runs from 25 deliveries. KKR eventually posted 204/9 in the end. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel scalped two wickets each.

Sunil Narine scripts history

Sunil Narine took his wicket tally for KKR to 208 and equalled the tally of Samit Patel’s wickets for Nottinghamshire. Thus, he has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker for any team in Men’s T20 Cricket.

