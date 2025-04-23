IPL 2025: KL Rahul And Kevin Pietersen’s Cheeky Banter Continues In Delhi Capitals Dressing Room

Hyderabad: The friendly banter between KL Rahul and Kevin Pietersen is turning out to be one of the most entertaining subplots of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Delhi Capitals batter and the team’s mentor have been engaged in an entertaining banter since the start of the season. The camaraderie was on display once again during the team’s dressing room ceremony after their victory over Lucknow Super Giants on April 22.

Rahul, who played a scintillating knock of 57 runs from 42 deliveries, was honoured with a medal in the dressing room for his contribution to the win. However, just before he was to be handed the award, the right-handed batter cheekily pointed to the team mentor Pietersen, suggesting that he wanted to be honoured by the former England batter. The England batter stepped in, wearing a smile on his face, to hand the medal to the wicketkeeper-batter.

Notably, the banter was on display before the contest between DC and GT as well. In the clip posted by the franchise at that time, Shubman Gill was seen asking Pietersen about the responsibilities of a mentor. Rahul jumped into the conversation and came up with a hilarious response hinting on Pietersen’s two-week trip to the Maldives.

Rahul has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 323 runs from seven innings with an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.80.

DC have won six matches from the eight matches so far, accumulating 12 points in the tournament. They are in second place in the standings with a net run rate of 0.657.

DC will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, 27 April and the team will be aiming to get the top spot in the points table.