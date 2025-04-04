KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders Become First Team To Reach Untouched Feat Beating Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders reached a historic feat in the Indian Premier League after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs. They became the first IPL team to register 20-plus victories against three different opponents. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side secured their second victory of the competition beating the opposition by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Also, it was KKR’s 20th victory over the Hyderabad-based franchise across 29 matches played between the two sides. KKR have now won five matches in a row against SRH. They also have 20-plus wins against Punjab Kings (21 wins) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (21 wins) as well.

With the conclusion of the fixture, they became the first team to reach the unique feat of beating three teams over 20 times in the history of the IPL. Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role in the team’s win as he bounced back after a string of low scores to help the team emerge triumphant. He smashed 60 runs from 29 deliveries laced with seven fours and three sixes.

KKR posted 200/6 while batting first as Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer scored half-centuries. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were wrapped up on 120 as the duo of Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy bowled a brilliant spell. Both of them picked three wickets each to dismantle the opposition batting unit. Andre Russell picked a couple of wickets for the Kolkata-based franchise.

After their win, KKR climbed to the fifth position in the points table with a couple of victories from four matches.