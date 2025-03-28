IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Fixture Moved To April 8 Due To Police Request To CAB

The match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has been rescheduled. The fixture, which was originally set to be held on April 6 at the Eden Gardens, will now be played on Tuesday, April 8. The decision is taken due to a request from the Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding the deployment of personnel.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” an official release from the BCCI stated.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.”

Thus, with the rescheduling of the match, April 6, Sunday will be a single-header match day with Sunrisers Hyderabad playing against Gujarat Titans. Tuesday, April 8 will now be a double-header match day, with the addition of the KKR vs LSG fixture to the original lineup.

Earlier, there were reports that the venue of the match might be shifted from Kolkata. However, the new update confirms that there is no change in venue but only a change in the date of the fixture.