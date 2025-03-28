ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Fixture Moved To April 8 Due To Police Request To CAB

The KKR and LSG fixture of the IPL 2025 has been rescheduled to April 8. But, contrary to reports, it will be held in Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG fixture
FIle Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

The match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has been rescheduled. The fixture, which was originally set to be held on April 6 at the Eden Gardens, will now be played on Tuesday, April 8. The decision is taken due to a request from the Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding the deployment of personnel.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” an official release from the BCCI stated.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.”

Thus, with the rescheduling of the match, April 6, Sunday will be a single-header match day with Sunrisers Hyderabad playing against Gujarat Titans. Tuesday, April 8 will now be a double-header match day, with the addition of the KKR vs LSG fixture to the original lineup.

Earlier, there were reports that the venue of the match might be shifted from Kolkata. However, the new update confirms that there is no change in venue but only a change in the date of the fixture.

The match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants has been rescheduled. The fixture, which was originally set to be held on April 6 at the Eden Gardens, will now be played on Tuesday, April 8. The decision is taken due to a request from the Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding the deployment of personnel.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” an official release from the BCCI stated.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.”

Thus, with the rescheduling of the match, April 6, Sunday will be a single-header match day with Sunrisers Hyderabad playing against Gujarat Titans. Tuesday, April 8 will now be a double-header match day, with the addition of the KKR vs LSG fixture to the original lineup.

Earlier, there were reports that the venue of the match might be shifted from Kolkata. However, the new update confirms that there is no change in venue but only a change in the date of the fixture.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KKR VS LSGKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSEDEN GARDENSIPL 2025IPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.