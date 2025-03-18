IPL 2025: Possibility Of Postponement Looming Over KKR vs LSG Fixture Scheduled On April 6

Kolkata: In IPL 2024, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals was rescheduled and the same might happen this time as well in the fixture between KKR and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match is likely to be delayed as insufficient security might be a concern on the day of Ram Navami. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehashis Gangopadhyay revealed that the Calcutta Police has not yet given the green signal for hosting of the match.
Kolkata Police have informed CAB about the security issues and the board has informed the BCCI and the KKR authorities.
"Last year there was a match at Eden Gardens on Ram Navami. It was postponed and the schedule was changed. Same situation this time. Without doubt, if the safety of 65,000 spectators is not ensured, then how will the match take place? However, the scenario can still change and the match can take place as per schedule,” he stated
A long meeting was held in CAB on Monday regarding the preparation of the inauguration ceremony. Saurabh Gangopadhyay held frequent meetings with KKR and the police. Snehashis Gangopadhyay also informed that the ceremony will be 35 minutes.
Rain interrupted in KKR’s second warm-up match on Monday evening as Team Purple batted first and scored 223 runs for five wickets. Rahane started with a boundary after opening the innings but managed to stay at the crease for just eight balls. Spencer Jonhson has joined the practice session of the franchise.