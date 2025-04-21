KKR vs GT: Sudharsan-Gill Duo Equals Kohli-Du Plessis And Dhawan-Warner By Achieving This Major Feat

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans showcased a brilliant display of batsmanship on Monday in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders as their openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, got the team to a flying start. GT were put in to bat first at the Eden Gardens, and the opening duo played some brilliant strokes right from the start.

While Sudharsan amassed 52 runs during his stay at the crease, Gill went on to score 92 runs with his sublime timing. The duo stitched a 114-run opening stand and reached a major feat equalling the pair of Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner.

The GT duo recorded their sixth century partnership in just 26 innings. Kohli-Du Plessis and Dhawan-Warner also have the same number of century stands, but they reached the milestone in 41 and 50 innings, respectively. However, this duo still has a long way to go as the pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stand at the top of the list of pairs with the most century partnerships.

The duo has 10 century stands from 76 innings. Kohli is also at the second spot as he has amassed nine century partnerships with Chris Gayle from 59 innings.

Sudharsan was dismissed by Russell with a short-pitched delivery as the batter nicked the ball towards the wicketkeeper, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, the wicket of the left-handed batter didn’t stop the rampage of the GT batters, and Buttler continued to take the attack forward. The English batter played an innings of unbeaten 41 runs from the 23 deliveries and played a vital role in the team posting a total of around 200.

GT eventually put 198/3 on the scoreboard thanks to an absolute carnage from the top order. Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy picked one wicket each.