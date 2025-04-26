KKR vs CSK: Incessant Rain Results In First Wash-Out Of IPL 2025

Kolkata: The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings was washed out due to rain on Saturday at the Eden Gardens. This resulted in the first wash-out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The continuous rain washed out the match, and both teams shared 1 point each. PBKS are now at the fourth position in the points table, while KKR are at the seventh position in the points table.

PBKS won the toss and chose to bat against KKR, and their openers proved the decision right with the fireworks. Priyansh Arya (69) and Prabhsimran Singh (83) stitched a 120-run opening stand. The openers had set a brilliant tempo for a huge total, but the team’s run rate slumped afterwards. Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 25 runs from 16 deliveries while Josh Inglish amassed an unbeaten 11 runs from six deliveries.

Vaibhav Arora picked a couple of wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana picked one wicket each. Batting second, KKR had scored seven runs from the first over, but rain interrupted the match, and it resulted in a washout.

Sunil Narine had scored an unbeaten 4 runs from three deliveries while Rahmanullah Gurbaz had scored just one run. Marco Jansen bowled the over for PBKS.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with 12 points in their kitty and a better net run rate of (+1.104). PBKS will next face Chennai Super Kings on April 30, while KKR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on April 29.