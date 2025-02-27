IPL 2025: Kevin Pietersen Appointed As Mentor For Delhi Capitals

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has been named as mentor of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 44-year-old will join the staff comprising Hemang Badani (head coach), Matthew Mott (assistant coach), Munaf Patel (bowling coach) and Venugopal Rao (director of cricket) in the franchise backroom. The franchise announced through its social media handle.

Pietersen will be handling the coaching assignment for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He last featured in the tournament in 2016.

"It's an exciting opportunity to step into this new role as a mentor for the Capitals. And I'm really looking forward to joining the squad, working closely with the boys, and doing everything I can to help us win that ultimate prize," he said in a press release issued by DC.

The right-handed batter has played for three franchises across five seasons from 2009 including Delhi (Delhi Capitals) and has also captained in the IPL on 17 occasions. He has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiants. He has also captained England across 15 international matches including two-match Test series in India in 2008.

DC have reached the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) only once and finished at the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 as well. They went into the auction last year with the biggest purse amongst all ten teams last year. The team retained only Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel in their squad. They then added star players in the lineup including the likes of KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc to their roster.