Timely Boost For RCB, Star Pacer Joins Squad Ahead Of Game Against LSG

Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood has rejoined the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury ahead of their final league game and all important IPL 2025 playoffs, starting from June 29.

Hazlewood, RCB’s leading wicket-taker this season with 18 scalps from just 10 matches, had been out of action since April 27. He returned to Australia after the BCCI suspended the IPL for 7 days following cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The pacer completed rehab at home and resumed training in Brisbane as part of Australia's preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa in Lords, starting June 11. Having come through those sessions successfully, he is now back with the RCB squad. However, will he be at his best remains a question.

RCB have already through to the playoffs but took a hit in their quest for a top-two finish after losing a high-scoring to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. RCB think tank must have been feeling relief by Hazlewood's return, especially after knowing

Former India coach Anil Kumble highlighted the advantage RCB hold after Hazlewood's addition. "The good thing for RCB is that they will play the last game and they will know exactly where they stand and what they need to do," he said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out.

Despite his recent absence, Hazlewood remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. His 18 wickets have come at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44.

In Hazlewood's absence, Lungi Ngidi was given a run but struggled to replicate the Australian’s impact. Ngidi will be unavailable for the playoffs due to international duties with South Africa. Nuwan Thushara hasn’t featured yet this season, and while Blessing Muzarabani has been signed as a replacement, his limited experience at this level makes Hazlewood’s return all the more vital. Muzarabani is yet to make his IPL debut. (with agency inputs)