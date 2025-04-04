IPL 2025: Major Update On Bumrah’s Return: Star MI Pacer Likely To Miss Two More Matches

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah will not only play in the Mumbai Indians’ game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but is also likely to miss the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 7.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is getting closer to returning to the action. He has been building his workload in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is close to taking the round of fitness tests. The right-arm pacer is awaiting clearance, after which he can link up with MI and play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

The report also adds that Bumrah wants to ensure that he is totally fit before returning to competitive action. The pacer has taken the decision considering India’s five-match Test series in England, starting from June 28.

MI have played three matches so far, winning one and losing a couple. Bumrah was expected to join the squad in April but that has been delayed now. He has played for MI since 2013 and has taken 165 wickets from 133 matches so far. The only IPL season he missed was in 2023 when he had a back injury.

While announcing India’s Champions Trophy squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had stated that the Indian right-arm pacer asked the medical team to offload for at least five weeks. He was included in India’s provisional squad, but continued to feel discomfort and was not named in the final squad.