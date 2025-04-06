Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of Fixture Against RCB On April 7

Mumbai: The much-awaited return of Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians’ camp is finally over and the franchise has shared a major development which will boost the morale of their team. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined the team ahead of their upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time title winners announced through social media with the caption ‘Ready to Roar’ written in the description of the video.

Bumrah's return comes after a short stint at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation. The Indian speedster hasn't featured in any of the matches for the franchise this season while fans are awaiting for hi return.

During the toss for the fixture between MI and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, captain Hardik Pandya had hinted at the possibility of Bumrah's return saying that the ace pacer should be back in the team soon.

Burmah's return to the side will bolster their bowling attack as the team was struggling to find rhythm in the competition. The right-arm pacer will now spearhead the pace department and it will also eventually help the other pacers around him to give their best.

MI lost their first couple of games against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. The team first conceded a defeat against CSK by four wickets and were outplayed by GT with a margin of 36 runs in the next match. MI then won their next match by eight wickets and suffered another loss in the next contest against Lucknow Super Giants.