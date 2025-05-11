IPL 2025 Likely To Resume On 'This' Date? Final To Be Played 'Here'

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is likely to resume either on May 16 or 17. The all-important final could be moved out of Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
IPL 2025 was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict. However, the announcement of ceasefire on Saturday paved the way for resumption of the league that was suspended on May 9 for one week after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in Dharamshala was abandoned midway.
The IPL Governing Council members and the BCCI officials had a meeting on Sunday regarding the resumption plan. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is still working on creating a suitable schedule.
"As of now there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL Chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early," said Shukla.
According to the PTI report, the league will resume with the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow -- the game which was supposed to be played on May 9, but not with PBKS vs DC match.
"All the teams have been asked to call back their players, the tournament will resume either on May 16 or 17 in Lucknow. The final schedule will be shared tomorrow (Monday)," a source told PTI.
"Most likely the matches will be held at four venues and Delhi and Dharamsala won't get to host more matches. All the equipment has already been removed from these venues," added the source.
The source also said that there won't be any change in the venue for Qualifier I and Eliminator that Hyderabad was supposed to host but Kolkata may miss out on hosting the final, most likely on June 1, due to rain forecast on that day in the city.
"As of now there is no change in venues for the play-off stage but it seems rain can affect the final in Kolkata. In that case the final could be played in Ahmedabad," said the source.
Speaking to PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia added: "In the next few days, we will begin consultations with the franchises, broadcasters, sponsors and the state associations slated to host the remaining matches before crystallizating to a decision on the league's resumption.
"Given that the importance of IPL at this juncture, it will also be prudent and necessary to take the nod of the Government of India before finalising the time for its restart."