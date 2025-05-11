ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Likely To Resume On 'This' Date? Final To Be Played 'Here'

IPL 2025 is likely to resume on May 16 or May 17 and final expected on June 1 as per reports ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is likely to resume either on May 16 or 17. The all-important final could be moved out of Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IPL 2025 was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict. However, the announcement of ceasefire on Saturday paved the way for resumption of the league that was suspended on May 9 for one week after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in Dharamshala was abandoned midway.

The IPL Governing Council members and the BCCI officials had a meeting on Sunday regarding the resumption plan. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said the board is still working on creating a suitable schedule.

"As of now there is no decision on IPL. BCCI officials are working out on the solutions. BCCI secretary, IPL Chairman are in talks with franchises and everyone, so very soon we will know about the decision, efforts are being made to resume the tournament early," said Shukla.

According to the PTI report, the league will resume with the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow -- the game which was supposed to be played on May 9, but not with PBKS vs DC match.

"All the teams have been asked to call back their players, the tournament will resume either on May 16 or 17 in Lucknow. The final schedule will be shared tomorrow (Monday)," a source told PTI.