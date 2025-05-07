IPL 2025 In Danger After 'Operation Sindoor'? BCCI Takes Important Decision On Tournament's Future

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in its business end and will continue to be played as scheduled amid the Pahalgam Terror Attack followed by India's successful 'Operation Sindoor', official sources informed IANS.

Over 5000 people are involved in smooth conduct of the cash-rich league that includes players, officials, support staff, coaching staffs and broadcasters, etc. The tournament will see all 74 games to be played as planned from which 56 matches have already been taken place across various venues and will conclude on May 25.

Sources said that the tournament will proceed as per the original schedule, and authorities will take necessary security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

"The IPL will proceed as scheduled—there's nothing to worry about. We have full faith in our armed forces and the government," Sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Sources said that all necessary precautions are being taken, with teams already present in Dharamsala ahead of upcoming matches, and we have full faith and confidence in the armed forces and the government's handling of the situation.

"Teams are already present in Dharamsala. Travel arrangements—whether by road or air—will be finalised based on guidance from the government and the DGCA," it added.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The air strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried out across nine terror sites in Pakistan. They specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7.