IPL 2025: How Can CSK Still Qualify For Playoffs Despite Embarrassing Loss Against KKR?

Chennai: The campaign in the IPL 2025 is turning out to be a nightmare for the five-time title winners so far. They have lost five matches so far while winning only one fixture in the tournament. The team is at the penultimate position in the points table, with their chances to enter the playoffs of the competition looking slim. This is the first time in the IPL history that they have lost five matches in a row in a season. Also, they have suffered three consecutive defeats at home for the first time in the IPL history.

CSK out of the race to playoffs?

CSK is currently at ninth place in the points table with a couple of points in their kitty and a net run rate of -1.554. However, despite a poor performance in the ongoing edition, they are not yet out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. The team can still secure a berth in the playoffs, but for that, they will need to script victory after victory.

CSK still have eight matches remaining in the competition. If they win seven out of these eight matches, then they will bag 16 points. Generally, 16 points are enough for the teams to qualify, and that ignites a glimmer of hope for the franchise. If they win all the remaining matches and end up 18 points, they will qualify for the playoffs.

Only once such a miracle has happened

Mumbai Indians’ 2015 title run was the sole instance in the IPL history where a team clinched the title after losing five matches from the first six contests. Rohit Sharma and Co. had lost the first five fixtures from their six matches but bounced back in the tournament later with seven victories from the remaining eight encounters.

KKR register easy win

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings at their home ground and secured their third win in the competition. KKR spinners bowled brilliantly and wrapped up the opposition on 103. The team then chased the target in 10.1 overs at the loss of two wickets. Sunil Narine picked three wickets for KKR and also scored 44 runs.