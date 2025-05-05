IPL 2025: Ranji Trophy Record Holder Added To SRH Squad; Replaces Smaran Ravichandran

Hyderabad: Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 22-year-old has been named as a replacement for Smaran Ravichandran who is ruled out due to an injury. Interestingly, Ravichandran was also a replacement and he was named by the franchise in the place of Adam Zampa, who managed to play just a couple of games before being ruled out due to an injury.

Dube plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket and has taken 127 wickets while scoring 941 runs from 16 T20s, 20 List A, and 18 first-class fixtures. He recently inked his name in the record books setting the record for most wickets in a single edition. In the 2024-25 edition of the competition, he picked 69 wickets from 10 matches with an economy of 2.66 with seven five-wicket hauls.

He played a vital role in Vidarbha becoming the Ranji Champions for the third time. They emerged triumphant against Kerala in February at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Dubey managed to scalp only four wickets from six matches with an economy rate of 7.50.

He has also amassed nine fifties in first-class and List A cricket including the highest individual score of 76.

SRH are hanging by a thread in the IPL 2025 as they have managed to bag six points from nine matches so far and are at a penultimate position in the points table. With a net run rate of -1.192, the team still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the playoffs.

SRH will play their next fixture against Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They lost their last encounter against Gujarat Titans by 38 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.