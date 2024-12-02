IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Reveals Ishan Kishan's Importance For Mumbai Indians Through 'Miss You' Post

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya posted a heartfelt video for Ishan Kishan, in which he spoke about what Ishan brought to the team in his seven-year stint with the team from 2018 to 2024, which saw him be a part of two title-winning sides.

Calling Ishan the heartbeat of the team, Hardik said, "Ishan has been the freshness and the energy of the room. When we could not retain him, we always knew it was going to be very difficult to get him back from the auction simply because of the kind of player he is and the kind of skill sets he brings."

Hardik spoke about Ishan being a key presence in the dressing room and keeping the atmosphere positive.

"He always used to keep the dressing room alive, used to make many people smile, and that love and warmth came very naturally to the team. That was Ishan who used to bring so much love to this team. That is something as a group that we’re going to miss. Ishan Kishan, you’re always going to be MI’s pocket dynamo and we’re all going to miss you and we all love you," Hardik Pandya added.

Ishan had also recently posted a moving tribute to Mumbai Indians on his social media accounts where he thanked the franchise and fans for playing a special part in his journey.

"So many memories with all of you, so many moments of joy, happiness and growth. MI, Mumbai, and Paltan will always remain in my heart. I’ve grown as a person and a player with all of you by my side. We say goodbye with memories that will stay with me for life. Thank you to the management, coaches, the players I’ve played with and all you fans for always being in my corner," Ishan Kishan captioned his post.

Ishan Kishan, who was India’s under-19 skipper in 2016, was first signed up by the Gujarat Lions, where he impressed everyone with 277 runs at a strike rate of 134.46 in the 2017 season. A keeper-batter then moved to Mumbai Indians in 2018 as a 19-year-old, and in the 2020 season - with 516 runs at an average of 57.33 - was crucial in our 2020 title triumph. In 2022, he became the most expensive buy at the mega auction with IPL 15.25 Crores.

Ishan Kishan has amassed 2,325 runs for MI in 89 matches he played in the last seven years with the help of 15 fifties.