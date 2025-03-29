ETV Bharat / sports

GT vs MI: Shubman Gill Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 IPL Runs At Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill became the first batter to score 1000 IPL runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2025 GT vs MI
File Photo: Shubman Gill (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill inked history in the IPL fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming into the match, Gill was just 14 runs away from the milestone, and he became the first batter to score 1000 IPL runs at the venue. Coming into the match, he had scored 986 IPL runs and his 14th run of the innings helped him achieve the feat.

He reached the feat in the fourth over of the innings while facing Deepak Chahar. While facing the first delivery of the over, he read the slower delivery from the pacer and he dabbed it towards the deep backward point. Also, he took the second fewest number of innings to score 1000 IPL runs at a particular venue.

Chris Gayle is at the top of the list as he amassed 1000 runs from just 19 innings in Bengaluru. GT openers provided a solid start to GT, guiding them to 66/0 after the powerplay.

GT had a dismal start to their campaign as they suffered a loss against the Punjab Kings by 11 runs in their tournament opener.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill inked history in the IPL fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming into the match, Gill was just 14 runs away from the milestone, and he became the first batter to score 1000 IPL runs at the venue. Coming into the match, he had scored 986 IPL runs and his 14th run of the innings helped him achieve the feat.

He reached the feat in the fourth over of the innings while facing Deepak Chahar. While facing the first delivery of the over, he read the slower delivery from the pacer and he dabbed it towards the deep backward point. Also, he took the second fewest number of innings to score 1000 IPL runs at a particular venue.

Chris Gayle is at the top of the list as he amassed 1000 runs from just 19 innings in Bengaluru. GT openers provided a solid start to GT, guiding them to 66/0 after the powerplay.

GT had a dismal start to their campaign as they suffered a loss against the Punjab Kings by 11 runs in their tournament opener.

Last Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJARAT TITANSSHUBMAN GILLNARENDRA MODI STADIUMGT VS MI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.