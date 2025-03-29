GT vs MI: Shubman Gill Becomes First Batter To Score 1000 IPL Runs At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill inked history in the IPL fixture against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming into the match, Gill was just 14 runs away from the milestone, and he became the first batter to score 1000 IPL runs at the venue. Coming into the match, he had scored 986 IPL runs and his 14th run of the innings helped him achieve the feat.

He reached the feat in the fourth over of the innings while facing Deepak Chahar. While facing the first delivery of the over, he read the slower delivery from the pacer and he dabbed it towards the deep backward point. Also, he took the second fewest number of innings to score 1000 IPL runs at a particular venue.

Chris Gayle is at the top of the list as he amassed 1000 runs from just 19 innings in Bengaluru. GT openers provided a solid start to GT, guiding them to 66/0 after the powerplay.

GT had a dismal start to their campaign as they suffered a loss against the Punjab Kings by 11 runs in their tournament opener.