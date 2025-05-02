Gujarat Titans Script Fifth Consecutive Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad With 38-run Victory

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans climbed to the second spot in the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. While GT progressed to the second position, SRH suffered another defeat, and their hopes to qualify for the playoffs are almost over.

Chasing a mammoth target of 225, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head (20) stitched a 49-run opening stand. After the latter’s departure, Abhishek held his ground while Ishan Kishan (13) and Heinrich Klassen (23) built small partnerships with him.

While Abhishek played a resilient knock of 74 off 41 deliveries, he lacked support from the other end. As a result, the required run rate kept shooting up, and SRH suffered a defeat. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up a couple of wickets each.

Earlier in the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl. GT’s top order fired on all cylinders once again in the tournament, and the opening duo of Sai Sudharsan (48) and Shubman Gill (76) added 87 runs for the opening wicket.

After Sudharsan was dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari, Jos Buttler (64) walked in the middle and joined hands with Gill to form a 62-run partnership for the second wicket. The lower order capitalised on the momentum, and GT ended up posting 224/6 on the scoreboard.

Jaydev Unadkat scalped three wickets while Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari took one wicket each.

GT will play their next match against the Mumbai Indians on May 6, while SRH will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on May 5.

