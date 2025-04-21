ETV Bharat / sports

KKR vs GT: Gujarat Titans Thrash Kolkata Knight Riders By 39 Runs

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans continued their domination in the points table on Monday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs. Shubman Gill and Co. outplayed their opponents in all three departments and carved out an easy win.

Chasing a target of 199, KKR never got going, and the required run rate kept rising continuously. Although Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 50 runs from 36 deliveries, the team lacked an explosive knock necessary for a win. Andre Russell hit three boundaries and one six during his knock of 21 runs, but he failed to stay at the crease and take the team over the finish line. GT’s bowlers produced a collective bowling effort with Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan picking up two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, GT were asked to bat first by KKR after winning the toss. GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill dominated the proceedings with a 114-run opening stand. While the former departed after scoring 52 runs, the latter went on to play a whirlwind knock of 90 runs. Jos Buttler provided the final flourish by scoring an unbeaten 41 runs from 23 deliveries, while Shahrukh Khan chipped in with an unbeaten 11 runs from five deliveries. Vaibhav Arora. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell picked up one wicket each.

GT continue to stay at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches. KKR also retained their seventh position in the points table with six points from eight matches.

Records made in the match