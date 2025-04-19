GT vs DC: Gujarat Titans Chase 200+ Total In IPL History For First Time Thanks To Buttler's Half-Century

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a high-scoring affair. It was the first time in IPL history when GT chased down a total of more than 200. GT won the toss and elected to field. Although DC kept losing their batters at regular intervals while batting first, they ensured that the run rate would always be in check, scoring at a run rate of around 10.

Axar Patel was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 39 runs from 32 deliveries, while Ashutosh Sharam provided a final flourish to the team, scoring 37 runs from 19 balls. DC amassed 203/8 eventually, thanks to a collective effort from the batting unit. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets while conceding 41 runs. He clocked his second-best bowling figures in the IPL after his best spell of 4/30 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Chasing a target of 204, GT's top order delivered except for Shubman Gill, who was run out on just seven runs as a result of an unfortunate mix-up. It was Gill's ninth run-out in the IPL. Sai Sudharsan (36) and Sherfane Rutherford (43) chipped in with their contributions, but Jos Buttler stole the show. The England batter accruedan unbeaten 97 runs from 54 deliveries to anchor the chase by RR and helped them cross the finish line. With a seven-wicket victory, GT have now occupied the top spot in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.