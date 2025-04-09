ETV Bharat / sports

GT vs RR: Key Battles, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Records All You Need To Know

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Titans, who are in the second position with three wins from four matches so far in the tournament, will square off against the Rajasthan Royals, who have won a couple of matches so far in the tournament.

After losing their first game against Punjab Kings, GT have won three matches on a trot. Sai Sudharsan has been the main man for the franchise, scoring 191 runs with an average of 47.75. Jos Buttler has also been amongst the runs, and the top three have been scoring consistently for GT. The middle order has yet to be tested in the tournament so far.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj has been firing on all cylinders, taking nine wickets from four fixtures. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has taken eight scalps so far, and the bowling department has been working fine.

For RR, it has been a collective performance so far in the batting unit. The top order of Nitish Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson have been combining runs, while Jofra Archer has regained his form in the pace unit for the side.

Head to head record

Matches Played: 7

GT: 6