GT vs PBKS: Glenn Maxwell Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Most Ducks In IPL History

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings' batter Glenn Maxwell scripted an embarrassing record in the IPL fixture against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Maxwell registered his 19th duck in the tournament history and surpassed both Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in terms of the most IPL ducks. Interestingly, Rohit had equalled Maxwell and Karthik in the list during the previous IPL fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Facing his first ball of the match, Maxwell attempted a reverse sweep against R Sai Kishore. However, he missed the line and was wrapped on the pads. The fielding team appealed, and the umpire didn’t hesitate in raising the finger. After having a brief chat with Shreyas Iyer, Maxwell didn’t take the review and walked out. However, the ball tracking showed that the ball would have gone over the wickets.

Maxwell has scored 2771 runs in the IPL with an impressive strike rate of 156.64. Also, he is known for his power hitting while coming to bat in the lower order.

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to field in the fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Priyansh Arya played a knock of 47 runs while opening the innings and helped the team maintain a scoring rate of around 10. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was the star of the show as he played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 97 runs. Shashank Singh provided the final flourish by scoring an unbeaten 44 runs from just 16 deliveries. GT posted a massive total of 243/5. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked three wickets for GT while Rashid Khan picked a single wicket.