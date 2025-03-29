GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Cricketer To Achieve Massive Feat In T20 Cricket

Ahmedabad: Star Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma inked his name in the history books during match no.9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between MI and Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Both teams met at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in a high-octane clash.

Rohit Sharma has been a key member of the MI playing XI and he reached a crucial landmark as soon as his name was there on the team sheet. The clash against GT was Rohit’s 450th T20 and he became the first Indian batter to do so.

Interestingly, GT and MI are up against each other after losing their first games of the season. While GT faced a defeat against Punjab, MI conceded a hefty loss against Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to five titles in the history of the Indian Premier League. The former Indian skipper has amassed 6628 runs in the tournament with an average of 29.58 and a strike rate of 131.03. He has also picked 15 wickets in the tournament's history with an economy of 8.01

MI chose to bowl after winning the toss, and GT had a pretty solid start against the Mumbai-based franchise. The opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched a 78-run opening stand from 8.3 overs. After Gill departed, Jos Buttler joined forces with Sudharsan and added 51 runs for the second wicket. The team were scoring runs at a rate of 10 runs per over.