KL Rahul Roasts DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen With Savage ‘Maldives’ Dig

Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League often entertains fans not only with the cricketing action on the field but with some off-field moments as well. Delhi Capitals’ batter KL Rahul and mentor Kevin Pietersen were seen sharing a hilarious moment in a video where the former trolled the latter with a sarcastic remark. In the video, Rahul was seen mentioning his trip to the Maldives while explaining the duties of a mentor.

DC are up against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and the Rahul-Pietersen duo sparked laughter during the practice session. The moment occurred when GT skipper Shubman Gill came to meet DC mentor Pietersen during the nets. Gill asked the former England batter mid-conversation what is the role of the mentor.

Rahul, who was standing beside Gill, came up with a cheeky input saying the mentor is the one who goes to the Maldives.

After DC’s victory over Chennai Super Kings on April 5, Pietersen left the squad for a trip to the Maldives. He missed the team’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 and returned for the match against Mumbai Indians on April 13.

DC’s social media handle shared the video revealing the playful banter between the two. The DC duo was seen indulging in such banter after the game against CSK. Rahul had jokingly reminded the DC mentor of the time he had compared the Indian cricketers’ batting style to watching paint dry on the wall. Also, during Rahul’s birthday bash, Pietersen was seen smashing cake on the face of the wicketkeeper-batter.