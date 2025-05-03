IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada Reveals Reason Behind His Return To Home Midway

Hyderabad: South Africa and Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has been provisionally suspended for the use of recreational drugs, The right-handed pacer revealed the reason behind him returning home midway of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL) on Saturday through an official release.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada also thanked Cricket South Africa and his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) for their support towards the cricketer.

“I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SAGA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love,” said Rabada.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the South African bowler is now back in India for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The report further mentions that he took the drug during SA20. Also, it is a recreational drug and not a performance-enhancing drug.

Rabada played a couple of matches for GT in the IPL 2025 taking two wickets. The franchise had acquired his services at a price of 10.75 Crores in the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.