IPL 2025: Gill, Siraj Star As Gujarat Crush Hyderabad By Seven Wickets

Hyderabad: After Mohammed Siraj's best IPL bowling figures of 4-17, captain Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 61 to power Gujarat Titans to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

It was Hyderabad's fourth straight defeat while Gujarat registered their second win of the IPL 2025 season.

Chasing 153, Gill absorbed the pressure of losing in-form Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) early in the innings and played an anchor role to take the side over the line.

It was not a usual Hyderabad wicket which would be a run-scoring belter but a tricky one where the ball was coming slow on the bat. Gill along with Washington Sundar, who was playing his debut match for Gujarat Titans, navigated the middle overs well and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Sundar struck two fours and as many sixes off Simarjeet Singh's over to accumulate 20 runs from it. That over somewhat shredded the pressure off the chasing side to recover from early jolts.The duo continued their partnership with a healthy run rate and made the most of the loose balls.

Meanwhile, Gill completed his half-century in 36 balls as Gujarat were looking stable to complete the chase with ease.On the other hand, Sundar was also inching closer to his half-century but a brilliant catch from Aniket Verma on Mohammed Shami's bowling ended his 49-run knock.

In the end, Sherfane Rutherford scored a quickfire 35 not out studded with six fours and a six to steer the side over the line with 20 balls to spare.Gill remained unbeaten on 61 off 43 balls laced with nine fours as Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match accolade.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first, Travis Head struck two consecutive fours off Siraj before the pacer dismissed him on the final ball of the opening over.