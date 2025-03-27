IPL 2025: Four Uncapped Stars Who Shone In First Week

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides a stage for young talent to express themselves and showcase to the world what they have in their arsenal. The cash-rich league has also given a platform to uncapped cricketers to establish their name in world cricket with their skills and ability and learn as many things as possible by sharing the dressing room and spending time with international stars across the world.

The first six games of the ongoing IPL 2025 have also seen many emerging talents playing crucial roles in their team's success, staying true to IPL’s slogan of ‘Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi’, which translates to ‘where talent meets opportunity.’ On that note, let’s take a look at the top five uncapped players who impressed in the first week of IPL:

1. Vignesh Puthur

Mumbai Indians (MI) introduced a chinaman spinner in the high-profile clash against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a pitch that has something on offer for the spinners and that young lad didn't disappoint his captain Suryakumar Yadav and team management's faith. Vignesh Puthur, who has not played any domestic game, got to play for Mumbai and made it a dream debut, removing the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, pinch-hitter Shivam Dubey and Deepak Hooda. Notably, MI's scouting team spotted him during a local T20 tournament in Kerala and was allowed to travel to South Africa for the SA20 League.

The 24-year-old registered figures of 3/32 in four overs. Although MI lost the match, Puthur was even praised by MI owner Neetha Ambani in the dressing room.

Vignesh Puthur (IANS)

2. Priyansh Arya

The 24-year-old came to the limelight when he smashed six sixes in an over in the Delhi T20 league and maintained his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He got the opportunity to open the innings for the Punjab Kings and made it count, scoring a quickfire 47 off 23 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His innings were laced with seven fours and two sixes during his innings and guided Punjab Kings (PBKS) to get off to a brilliant start.

Priyansh Arya (IANS)

3. Ashutosh Sharma

After a memorable debut season with Punjab Kings in 2024, Ashutosh Sharma announced his arrival in IPL 2025 with an amazing match-winning knock for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the depleted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He smashed 66 off 31 balls that included five fours and as many sixes to take Delhi over the line in a nail-biting clash.

Ashutosh Sharma (IANS)

4. Vipraj Nigam

Another guy who shone with Ashutosh Sharma was the 20-year-old Vipraj Nigam, who played a key role in Delhi's victory in the opening game of the tournament. He took the priced wicket opener, Aiden Markram, who fell on 15 off 13 balls.

Vipraj was then showcased that good can be with the willow in his hand. Coming to the bat at 113/6 and Delhi needing 97 runs off 45 balls, he played a cameo of 39 runs off 15 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. He was also involved in an all-important stand with Ashutosh Sharma, adding 55 runs off 22 balls for the seventh wicket to help Delhi win the game.

Vipraj Nigam (IANS)

Nigam left everyone in awe with his effortless hitting. He thanked the team management for trusting him and giving him clarity on his role. With the season still in its early stages, the tournament might see several more youngster rising from the ranks and performing at their best.