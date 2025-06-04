Virat Kohli Jumps Into Ravi Shastri’s Arms After RCB’s Maiden IPL Title

Ahmedabad: The post-match scenes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title witnessed the reunion of former India captain and head coach. Virat Kohli was at the centre stage after RCB’s triumph. The team’s long wait of 18 years came to an end finally as they won their first IPL title.

All eyes were on Kohli, who has been playing for RCB since the inaugural season and he was teary-eyed after the victory. The right-handed batter fell to his knees immediately after the win and then celebrated with his teammates.

The former India and RCB captain leapt into the arms of Ravi Shastri immediately after the win. Kohli’s hug with the former India head coach showcased the strong relationship between the duo from their time together with the Indian national team. During their leadership duo, India beat Australia in Australia in Tests twice, and gave a tough fight to England in their own backyard levelling the series at 2-2.

During the duo’s tenure in the Indian team at a significant position, they formed a strong Test team with a strong pace unit which troubled the opposition batters overseas.

After RCB’s historic win, Kohli expressed his joy at winning the tournament.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling,” Kohli stated after the match.

“Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling.”

RCB emerged triumphant while defending a total of 190 and beat PBKS by six runs. Kohli played a knock of 43 runs from 35 deliveries which played a key role in the team’s win in the title decider.