IPL 2025 Final Venue Revealed; RCB vs SRH Moved To Lucknow From Bengaluru

Ahmedabad: The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while the playoffs will be hosted in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The two venues were considered by the organisers, considering the arrival of the rainy season in the country in the coming days. The final will be played on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The report also mentions that Qualifier 2, which is set to be played on June 1, will be hosted by the same venue as well.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs on Tuesday,” IPL said in a release.

“After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29th followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30th May.”

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Mullanpur on May 29 and 30, respectively. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata were set to host the playoff matches as per the initial schedule, but the revised one is set to bring changes in that.

Also, the match between RCB and SRH scheduled to be played on May 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been moved to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru.

The IPL 2025 started on May 17 after a brief halt due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” IPL had said in a statement.

“A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.”

The revised schedule revealed the new dates of the playoffs but the IPL hadn’t mentioned the venues for those encounters.