IPL 2025 Final : How Operation Sindoor Played A Key Role In RCB Lifting Maiden Title After 18 Years?

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has admitted that the Operation Sindoor played a key role in the franchise lifting their maiden IPL title. The team beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final to win the tournament for the first time in 18 years.

Notably, the tournament was suspended for one week as the Indian armed forces launched responsive action after the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. However, RCB head coach Andy Flower has stated that the move worked as a blessing in disguise for the team.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar recovered from an injury during the break while team’s pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood recovered from a shoulder injury after undergoing rehab and training on Australian soil.

RCB head coach Andy Flower press conference (PTI)

"Even this evening while we were celebrating, a couple of guys mentioned to me that the break gave Hazlewood time to recover, and crucially, it gave Rajat time to recover with his hand," Flower told reporters after RCB lifted their maiden IPL trophy.

“But we still missed Tim David and Devdutt Padikkal from our initial squad. They were huge parts of our campaign."

"For those who believe in fate, I’m sure they’ll find a story to tell. There were obviously bigger things at play than RCB winning the trophy at that time — and we all recognised that. But yes, it did give us a bit of breathing space. We were a little slow off the blocks before that.”

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final and won their first title in the tournament history. Virat Kohli was the top run-getter for the franchise with a knock of 43 runs from 35 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya picked two wickets each.