Fans Slam Shubman Gill For Snubbing Hardik Pandya’s Handshake During IPL 2025 Eliminator

Mullanpur: In a high-stake clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the captains of both the teams shared a tense moment between them. The incident generated a buzz on social media even before the first ball of the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium was bowled. The video of the intense moment between the two went viral on social media and netizens reacted to the clip featuring the two captains.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, Hardik seemed to offer a handshake to Gill after winning the toss. Gill seemed to respond in kind initially, but both captains hesitated and pulled back at the same time from doing so. The whole sequence resulted in a clumsy exchange between the two. The duo got involved in an awkward pause as a result.

The tension between the two didn’t seem to cool off completely at the moment as it was witnessed once again after the dismissal of Gill in the second innings. The MI skipper was seen celebrating the wicket of Gill in an aggressive manner. The whole sequence culminated in the social media users reacting to the incident.

Chasing a huge target of 228 runs, Sai Sudharsan fought valiantly for GT scoring 80 runs from 49 deliveries. Washington Sundar also chipped in with 48 runs off 24 deliveries but their efforts weren’t good enough to guide the team to a win. Also, the pace bowling in the back end by Jasprit Bumrah and Richard Gleeson in the back end helped MI enter the Qualifier 2.

For MI, Rohit Sharma (81) and Jonny Bairstow (47) played a key role in propelling the team to a total of 228/5. Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore picked two wickets each for the bowling side.