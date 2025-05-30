IPL 2025, Eliminator: No More Second Chances For MI And GT As They Set To Square Off In Mullanpur

Mullanpur: Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday in Mullanpur. GT will be aiming for their second IPL title while MI will be vying for their sixth trophy.
The top three of the Gujarat Titans have been on fire and have performed consistently for the franchise. They have relied heavily on the top three as at least one of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have played an impressive knock. On the rare occasion when none of the top three fired, Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan have steadied the innings while batting lower down the order.
They have played it 4️⃣ times, even won twice, but have never made it past Qualifier 2
The team, however, lost their last two league games and slipped to the third position in the points table. Further, Buttler will be leaving the franchise for national duty as England are taking on West Indies in a white-ball series.
MI are cut from a different cloth, one with the spirit of never giving up. The team lost four out of their five matches, but bounced back by winning seven out of their next nine games. Suryaklumar Yadav has been at his best scoring 640 runs while Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are shining with the ball taking 20 and 17 wickets respectively.
The top 3 in the Orange Cap race clash as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians battle for a shot at Qualifier 2!
Head to head
GT holds a clear edge over MI in the head-to-head records. In the seven matches played between these two teams, GT have won five matches while MI have emerged triumphant only in a couple of matches.
Matches played - 7
MI won - 5
GT won - 2
Pitch Report
The venue hasn’t produced consistent pitches this season. In the four matches played before playoffs, a team lost after amassing 201 and another team won even after scoring only 111. In Qualifier 1, the surface produced some help for spinners and pacers as well.
Probable XII
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Bevon Jacobs, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna