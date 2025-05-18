ETV Bharat / sports

DC vs GT: Three Teams Book Berth In Playoffs As Gujarat Titans Thrash Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets

Delhi: Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive win by 10 wickets over Delhi Capitals on Sunday as the openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill forged a 205-run partnership. The dominating display by GT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium not only made them enter the playoffs but also secured a spot for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs as well. Now, only fourth place remains vacant with Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fighting for it.

The duo of GT openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, made the target of 200 look like a cakewalk and ensured a 10-wicket win for the visitors. They forged a 200-plus partnership with the former scoring an unbeaten 93 while the latter playing a knock of an unbeaten 108 runs from 61 deliveries. Also, they became the Indian pair to muster the most partnership runs (839) in an IPL season, surpassing the previous record (744) set by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals in 2021. Also, it was the seventh century partnership in the IPL for the pair from 30 innings.

Earlier, GT won the toss and opted to bowl. It was a KL Rahul show in the middle as the right-handed batter kept leading from the front with breathtaking strokeplay while batters from the other end were getting dismissed after providing some handy contributions. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 112 runs from 65 deliveries. Abhishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25) and Tristan Stubbs (21 Not Out) also chipped in with their knock and DC posted 199/3 on the scoreboard.