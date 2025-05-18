DC vs GT: Three Teams Book Berth In Playoffs As Gujarat Titans Thrash Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets

Delhi: Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive win by 10 wickets over Delhi Capitals on Sunday as the openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill forged a 205-run partnership. The dominating display by GT at the Arun Jaitley Stadium not only made them enter the playoffs but also secured a spot for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs as well. Now, only fourth place remains vacant with Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fighting for it.
The duo of GT openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, made the target of 200 look like a cakewalk and ensured a 10-wicket win for the visitors. They forged a 200-plus partnership with the former scoring an unbeaten 93 while the latter playing a knock of an unbeaten 108 runs from 61 deliveries. Also, they became the Indian pair to muster the most partnership runs (839) in an IPL season, surpassing the previous record (744) set by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals in 2021. Also, it was the seventh century partnership in the IPL for the pair from 30 innings.
Indian Champion Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan raise the bar! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2025
A flawless 10-wicket win to seal the playoffs spot, GT are in with style! pic.twitter.com/LzOlkxk2vo
Earlier, GT won the toss and opted to bowl. It was a KL Rahul show in the middle as the right-handed batter kept leading from the front with breathtaking strokeplay while batters from the other end were getting dismissed after providing some handy contributions. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 112 runs from 65 deliveries. Abhishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25) and Tristan Stubbs (21 Not Out) also chipped in with their knock and DC posted 199/3 on the scoreboard.
𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙎! ♥❤🖤@gujarat_titans , @RCBTweets & @PunjabKingsIPL become the first three teams to qualify for the #TATAIPL 2025 playoffs! 👏— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2025
Who will grab the 4th spot in the #IPLRace2Playoffs? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ajvqP7bRL4
Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore picked one wicket each.
Most runs by an Indian pair in an IPL season
- 839 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025)*
- 744 - Shikhar Dhawan & Prithvi Shaw (DC, 2021)
- 671 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul (PBKS, 2020)
- 602 - Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul (PBKS, 2021)
- 601 - Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal (RCB, 2021)
Highest opening stand in the IPL
- 210* - KL Rahul & Q de Kock (LSG) vs KKR, 2022
- 210 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan vs CSK, 2024
- 205* - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan vs DC, 2025*
- 185 - Jonny Bairstow & David Warner vs RCB, 2019
Most 100-plus partnerships by a pair in IPL
- 10 - Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers (RCB)
- 9 - Virat Kohli & Chris Gayle (RCB)
- 7 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT)*
- 6 - Shikhar Dhawan & David Warner (SRH)
- 6 - Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis (RCB)
Fastest Indians to 5,000 T20 runs
- 143 innings – KL Rahul
- 154 innings – Shubman Gill*
- 167 innings – Virat Kohli
- 173 innings – Suresh Raina